Is Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ inspired from Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ movies?

The first look of Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, which has now been converted into a franchise, has prompted several fans to wonder if it will be the (unofficial) remake of Keanu Reeves’ popular John Wick movie series.

Both the posters look similar, as well as the messaging, that pits Tiger Shroff’s character against an entire army of villains who want him dead.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company announced that they were turning Heropanti into a franchise, and the second film in the series will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti 2’

“From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Collision symbol. Presenting #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2. Top hat starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021,” the Twitter post read.

The first Heropanti released in 2014, and marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. It was directed by Sabbir Khan.