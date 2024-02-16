GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’, her latest outing as director

Interview with filmmaker Kiran Rao on her new movie, ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Kiran Rao’s last directorial venture was the critically acclaimed ‘Dhobi Ghat’ (2010)

February 16, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Aswathy Gopalakrishnan

Kiran Rao’s latest directorial venture Laapataa Ladies is a compulsive comedy that deftly finds humour in the direst situations, even as it addresses weighty social issues. Releasing on March 1, the movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, is based on Biplab Goswami’s prize-winning screenplay, Two Brides. On her choice of genre, Rao says, “Comedy has the potential to change your mind, to kind of charm you into changing your opinion, and draw you into a conversation. It disarms you.”

Read more: Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’, her comeback movie as a director

