Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar

July 19, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will pay tribute to 25 years of Karan Johar. The festival, taking place from August 11 to 20, will showcase Karan Johar’s contributions to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honour.

Johar made his directorial debut with the popular 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. He has directed well-known films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Student of the Year in his career. His latest, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, releases in theatres on July 28.

“I am deeply honored to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne,” Johar said in a statement. “This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can’t think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career. Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “Karan Johar is a true icon of Indian cinema, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated. We are privileged to honor his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan’s remarkable journey as a filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come”.