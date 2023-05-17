HamberMenu
‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ : Docu-series on Tennis legend in development at ESPN

Serena announced the news at the Walt Disney Company’s Upfront presentation that was held in New York on Tuesday

May 17, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York.

Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

In the Arena: Serena Williams, a docu-series on the life of tennis superstar Serena Williams is in development at ESPN. Serena announced the news at the Walt Disney Company’s Upfront presentation that was held in New York on Tuesday.

“My big plan was to break my baby news at the Disney upfront, but the Met Gala got in the way of those plans,” said Williams, adding that the series will be “an unflinching account of my life and my 23 Grand Slam victories — not counting doubles.”

Widely considered one of the most-decorated tennis players of all time, Williams has played a vital role in the cultural landscape of America and the sporting world. According to a report by Variety, the docuseries will highlight some of Williams’ most defining career and personal moments with accounts from Williams and other figures in her life.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II

“The series provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspectives from Serena and key figures throughout her life. Several of Serena’s most significant Grand Slam tournaments and defining personal milestones are examined and decoded in detail. The series juxtaposes Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and cultural impact with dramatic personal challenges. Through it all, Serena fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family,” reads the description of the series.

“In the Arena: Serena Williams is directed by Gotham Chopra. The ESPN series is co-produced with Religion of Sports, 199 Productions and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.

