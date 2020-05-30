Ilaiyaraaja and SPB join hands for ‘Bharath Bhoomi’

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed and released a song on humanity titled ‘Bharath Bhoomi’, which is dedicated to people who have been fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Written by Raaja himself, the song sees the legendary composer reuniting with his favourite singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam who has lent his voice for the Tamil version, while the Hindi version has Shantanu Mukherjee as the singer.
The song, which is out on Ilaiyaraaja’s YouTube channel, shows the everyday plight of doctors, commoners and policemen during the pandemic, and is interspersed with visuals of Raaja at his composing table.
On the work front, Ilaiyaraaja has a slew of projects that includes Kadaisi Vivasayi, Tadka and Thupparivalan 2 to mention a few.
