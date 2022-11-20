  1. EPaper
IFFI 2022: Spanish cine icon Carlos Saura honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Saura, who has been making movies since 1955, continues to be an active filmmaker, and is one of the triumvirate of directing icons of his country alongside Luis Bunuel and Pedro Almodovar

November 20, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

PTI
Carlos Saura’s daughter Anna Saura accepted the award on behalf of the eminent filmmaker at the opening ceremony IFFI 2022

Legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday.

Saura, who has been making movies since 1955, continues to be an active filmmaker. He is one of the triumvirate of directing icons of his country alongside Luis Bunuel and Pedro Almodovar.

The eminent director gave the ceremony a miss citing ill health. His daughter Anna Saura accepted the award on his behalf.

"I am still recovering from bronchitis. I hope to fully recover soon. But, as of today, I cannot travel. I want to thank you all and the IFFI for the honour," the 90-year-old filmmaker said in a video message.

Saura had an international breakthrough in the 1980s with his Flamenco trilogy -- "Bodas de Sangre", "Carmen" and "El Amor Brujo", an amalgamation of dramatic content and a celebration of the Spanish artform.

In his career, Saura has been nominated twice for the Academy Award for best foreign language film, for "Mama - Cumple Cien Anos" (1979), "Carmen" (1983), which won the BAFTA award for the same category, and "Tango" (1998).

Along with honouring the filmmaker, the IFFI will screen a selection of the auteur's award-winning films "7th Day", "Anna and the Wolves", "Peppermint Frappe", "Carmen", "Cria Cuervos", "Iberia", "La Caza" and "The Walls Can Talk" – in the segment titled 'Retrospectives'.

Last year, the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon American living legend Martin Scorsese, who received the honour and addressed the gathering in Goa virtually.

