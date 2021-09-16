Movies

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series to debut on Amazon Prime Video in October

A still from ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’   | Photo Credit: Michael Desmond

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that the upcoming mystery thriller series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” will premiere on October 15.

The streamer released the official teaser of the show, which stars an ensemble cast of Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was earlier adapted into the iconic 1997 film of the same name.

According to the streamer, the first four episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15 with new episodes will dropping weekly, leading up to the season finale on November 12.

“One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

“As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly,” the official plotline read.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

 


