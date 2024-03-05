‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 set to premiere in June

March 05, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The second season ofHouse of Dragon is all set to premiere this June, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed during an interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Monday.

However, the exact release date of the second season is still awaited.

Based on author George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones book 'Fire & Blood,' House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

ALSO READ: ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 to be shorter as HBO is looking forward to season 3

The returning cast for the second season includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, as per Variety.

Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik was the showrunner on season one of House of the Dragons along with co-creator Ryan Condal. For the second season, Condal has served as solo showrunner with Sapochnik continuing as an executive producer on the series. Alan Taylor, another Game of Thrones veteran, has joined as a director and executive producer on the second season.

The 10-episode first season of House of the Dragon aired from August 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO.