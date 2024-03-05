GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 set to premiere in June

The show features an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans

March 05, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

ANI
A still from ‘House of the Dragon’

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ | Photo Credit: HBO

The second season ofHouse of Dragon is all set to premiere this June, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed during an interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Monday.

However, the exact release date of the second season is still awaited.

ALSO READ
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 teaser: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower unleash fury as dragons roar the skies

Based on author George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones book 'Fire & Blood,' House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

ALSO READ: ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 to be shorter as HBO is looking forward to season 3

The returning cast for the second season includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, as per Variety.

Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik was the showrunner on season one of House of the Dragons along with co-creator Ryan Condal. For the second season, Condal has served as solo showrunner with Sapochnik continuing as an executive producer on the series. Alan Taylor, another Game of Thrones veteran, has joined as a director and executive producer on the second season.

The 10-episode first season of House of the Dragon aired from August 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.