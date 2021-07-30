Movies

‘House of Gucci’ trailer: Lady Gaga set to wow in betrayal and fashion saga

Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’  

The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is here.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion brand of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

The movie details the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci. His ex-wife, Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998, and was released from prison in 2014.

The film is based on the book “The House Of Gucci” by Sara Gay Forden, and stars a cast of A-listers such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

The film is set to have a theatrical release on November 26.

 


