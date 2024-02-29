GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hollywood remake of 'Drishyam' in the works

The film series is also being developed in South Korea and well as a development deal is being finalised for a Spanish language version

February 29, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Drishyam 2’

A still from ‘Drishyam 2’

Production house Panorama Studios on Thursday said it has teamed up with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the Hollywood remake of the Drishyam franchise. Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights to the Malayalam movies Drishyam 1 and 2 from the original producers Aashirvad Cinemas.

ALSO READ
Jeethu Joseph on 'Thambi', the Chinese remake of 'Drishyam' and Mohanlal's 'Ram'

The film series is also being developed in South Korea as well and a development deal is being finalised for a Spanish language version, the banner said in a release. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said he is excited to celebrate the story of Drishyam with audiences worldwide. "We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years," he said in a statement.

"We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the Drishyam franchise a massive success. The strength of Drishyam lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally," added producer Abhishek Pathak, who also directed Drishyam 2 (Hindi).

Drishyam, the 2013 Malayalam crime thriller, revolved around Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The movie was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

ALSO READ
‘Drishyam 2’ movie review: A decent follow-up to a much celebrated film

Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, the banner behind Blended and Upgraded, said they are happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on the English-language adaptation of Drishyam. "The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can't wait to bring the movie to fans here in the U.S.," Karz and Bindley said in a joint statement. Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films, described Drishyam as a unique yet enduring story. "The story has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide as evidenced by the numerous remakes it has spawned. Gulfstream, Panorama and JOAT are excited to have the opportunity to present our take on this cleverly crafted thriller to audiences globally," Nguyen said.

While the Korean and English versions are in the works, Drishyam has also been remade in languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala and Mandarin.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.