Hindu Sena files writ petition against 'Adipurush' film in Delhi High Court

June 17, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Hindu Sena filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court against 'Adipurush' demanding that the film not be certified for public exhibition. Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta on Friday filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court against 'Adipurush film'.

In the writ petition filed in Delhi HC, Mr. Gupta stated, “This is a writ petition in the shape of public interest litigation under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying for issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders /characters/figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film Adipurush for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon’ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case.”

The petition further alleged that the film 'hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner.' "That the petitioner has preferred the aforesaid Writ petition in the shape of PIL against the feature film "ADIPURUSH" directed by Om Raut which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner contrary to the description of Hindu religious leaders/characters as described in Ramayana authored by writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Tulsidas etc.

The Petitioner being aggrieved, concerned and hurt by such an inaccurate description of the religious leaders/characters in the film 'Adipurush' gave a Representation dated 04.10.2022 to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, the said representation has not been responded to as of date", the petition read.

The petition further stated the depiction of Ravana, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Hanuman in the feature film Adipurush is contrary to the image and descriptions of these religious leaders /characters/figures as depicted in Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. It added that the PIL has been filed for ‘the benefit of the public in general who may be incapable of accessing the court themselves because they are not fully/properly equipped, financially as well as legally.’

Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan. The film has received a massive response from the fans.