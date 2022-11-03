Himesh Reshammiya announces 'The Xpose' spin-off

The new movie, titled ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ is an action musical entertainer, which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi, who this time is pitted against 10 villains

Singer-musician-actor Himesh Reshammiya on Thursday announced a spin-off based on his character from the 2014 film "The Xpose".

The new movie, titled “Badass Ravi Kumar” is an action musical entertainer, which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi, who this time is pitted against 10 villains. It will be released in 2023.

Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the title announcement teaser on his Instagram account.

"Fans have always wanted a spin off from Ravi Kumar’s character. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this new huge action entertainer," the singer-actor said in a statement.

The makers are yet to announce the name of the director of “Badass Ravi Kumar”.

In the first movie of "The Xpose" series, Reshammiya played a cop-turned-superstar named Ravi Kumar, who investigates a murder mystery. The film also starred Zoya Afroz and Sonali Raut with Irrfan Khan and Honey Singh in special roles.

The 2014 film was directed by Anant Mahadevan from a script by Reshammiya.