HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good film on love and fatherhood

The film is set to release in theatres on December 7

October 15, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Hi Nanna’

A still from ‘Hi Nanna’ | Photo Credit: T-Series Telugu/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna, headlined by Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Baby Kiara, was released by the makers on Sunday. Along with the teaser, the makers have also announced that the film has preponed from the earlier announced December 21 release date and that it will now release in theatres on December 7.

The teaser video shows Nani as the doting father of a six-year-old girl Mahi (Kiara). The lives of the father and daughter take a drastic turn when Yashna (Mrunal), the girl Nani’s character is in love with, decides to marry someone else. “Yashna, will you stay back with us?” asks a heartbroken Mahi. The short teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot but promises a heartfelt feel-good family entertainer centred on the father-daughter relationship

ALSO READ
Naveen Chandra: I will cherish the ‘Month of Madhu’ experience all my life

Directed by debutant Shouryuv, Hi Nanna also features Jayaram in a supporting role. With music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Hi Nanna has cinematography by Sanu John Varughese, editing by Praveen Anthony, and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijender Reddy Teegala for Vyra Entertainments, the film releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.