GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hemanth M Rao on next with Shivarajkumar: It’s going to be one of the biggest films of 2025

‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ director Hemanth M Rao will direct Kannada star Shivarajkumar in his next, a film to be bankrolled by debutant producer Vaishak J Gowda

February 01, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Producer Vaishak J Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and director Hemanth M Rao.

Producer Vaishak J Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and director Hemanth M Rao. | Photo Credit: @hemanthmrao11/X

Hemanth M Rao, riding high on the success of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films(Side A and Side B), is set to direct Shivarajkumar in his next project. The movie will be bankrolled by first-time producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda.

ALSO READ
Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

Vaishak, a doctor by profession, has turned producer due to his passion for films, said Hemanth. “He has plans to produce two movies a year under his banner Vaishak J Films.”

Hemanth added that it was Vaishak who pitched the idea of making a movie with Shivarajkumar. “Vaishak is a huge fan of Shivanna. He loved my Kavaludaari as well. In fact, he liked all my films,” said Hemanth.

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be an action drama. “I wrote the script after the filming of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Shivanna loved the concept,” he said. “It’s difficult to do a movie for him (Shivarajkumar) because he has done over 120 films. He has portrayed diverse characters. But I can promise that the movie will show Shivanna in a new avatar.”

ALSO READ:‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)’ movie review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth anchor a haunting love story

Talking about the scale of the movie, Hemanth said, “The movie will be mounted on a huge scale. This will be one of the biggest films of 2025.” The movie is set to go on floors soon.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.