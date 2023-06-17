HamberMenu
‘Heart of Stone’: Poster of spy thriller starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan out

‘Heart of Stone’is directed by Tom Harper, and will be available on Netflix from August 11

June 17, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Heart of Stone’

A poster of ‘Heart of Stone’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix unveiled a poster of the spy action thriller Heart of Stone. The poster offers a tantalizing glimpse of Gal Gadot. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix on August 11. Heart of Stone also features Bollywood star Alia Bhat in the role of a hacker.

ALSO READ
Alia Bhatt features in Gucci campaign video with Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek and others

In the film, Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

ALSO READ:Margot Robbie on Gal Gadot’s ‘Barbie energy’ and why Barbie is sexualised

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper. Grega Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the film. Apart from Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, the cast includes Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.

