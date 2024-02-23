GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HBO renews ‘True Detective’ for Season 5

Issa López, the showrunner of ‘True Detective: Night Country’ starring Jodie Foster, will return to oversee the next chapter

February 23, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘True Detective: Night Country’

A still from ‘True Detective: Night Country’

True Detective has been greenlit for a fifth season by HBO. Issa López, the showrunner of True Detective: Night Country, the latest iteration of the anthology crime show, will return to oversee the next chapter.

According to reports, López has signed a multiple-year deal with HBO. In addition to True Detective Season 5, she will also create new content for the network.

Released in January this year, True Detective: Night Country has been hailed as a return to form for the crime franchise. The standalone series with supernatural tinges stars Jodie Foster as a police chief investigating a case in the fictional town of Ennis in Alaska. Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of the first three seasons of True Detective, is credited as executive producer on Night Country.

Pizzolatto has been low-key critical of the new season. In a recent Instagram post, he addressed fans disliking Night Country and wrote, “TRUE DETECTIVE AGGREGATE POST - this here is the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around True Detective and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good. Let’s move these screeds off my posts about my wife, true love, and my father’s death, kay?

I’d say “stay civil” but of course civility has no place when criticism of a television show indicates some form of Hitlerian evil that must be stamped out. So roll on, tide. Satire is welcome, and do try to have a nice day

We’ll be capping comments at 1350, which seems like plenty of space for this manufactured proxy culture clash. Alas, all things must end, and boredom is real, so get your fill while you can. And again, do have a nice day.”

It’s unclear at the moment if True Detective Season 5 will be a continuation of Night Country or a fresh narrative.

