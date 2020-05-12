‘Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics’ review: Tripping the light fantastic

Drugs can be dangerous… but also hilarious. So what kind of a person would want to do something that’s both? Writer-producer Donick Cary attempts to answer this profound question with his directorial venture: Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, an original Netflix documentary.

The 75-minute documentary brings together a bevy of talent – actors, comedians, musicians, artistes – who all recount their experiences dipping their toes into psychedelics. Sting talks about birthing a calf while tripping on peyote; A$AP Rocky’s experiences with a ‘beautiful female’ that led him to taste colours; Anthony Bourdain’s raucous excursions led to an over indulgence of a dizzying variety of substances; while Rosie Perez found herself doing the backstroke topless on the wooden floor of a nightclub.

Cary – with his vast comedic experience writing for The Simpsons, Parks and Recreation and New Girl, among others – brings light-hearted, laugh-out-loud levity to the world of hallucinogens. Jaw-dropping as the number and stature of the contributors may be – from Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock to Carrie Fisher, Ben Stiller and David Cross – it’s Cary’s ability to elicit those hilarious stories, often accompanied with red-faced embarrassment, that really lassoes in the viewer. It also helps that Sugarshack Animations’ swirly, psychedelic and technicolour artwork lends itself to carticaturised versions of the subjects, amplifying their comedic relaying. A special hat tip goes out to Adam Scott in an 80s style afterschool special titled ‘Bad Trip’ warning of the havoc drugs can wreak, which usually ends in people throwing themselves out of windows.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics Director: Donick Cary

Cast: Sting, Sarah Silverman, Carrie Fisher, Ben Stiller, David Cross, Ad-Rock, A$AP Rocky, Anthony Bourdain, Bill Kreutzmann, Donovan, Adam Scott, Nick Kroll, Lewis Black, Nick Offerman, Paul Scheer, Rob Corddry, Deepak Chopra and more

Storyline: Actors, musicians, artistes, comedians and others reveal the ups and downs of their experiences while high on psychedelics

Without the outright glorification of drug use, Cary treats the subject with an impressive amount of self-awareness eschewing pretentious gibberish. While some do splurge on acid’s ability to connect with earth and love everyone, the shtick never goes overboard. It’s in fact, endearingly sincere. With its proverbial tongue firmly in cheek, Have a Good Trip gently squeezes in some enlightening on the subject roping in psychologists like Dr Charles Grob – professor of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center – who talks about the possible use of psychedelics to treat cancer and mental illness. Zach Leary, son of psychologist and hero of the consciousness movement, Timothy Leary, makes an appearance carrying on the Lord’s work his father undertook. Even Deepak Chopra pops by to draw awareness to how reality is a simply a projection of our consciousness. And acid can be a vehicle to hop into to reach a higher plane.

For the recreational users, straight-edged non-believers and the heavily influenced alike, Have a Good Trip doesn’t dangle a delicious carrot nor does it scare you senseless. It is simply just what the title offers.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics is streaming on Netflix