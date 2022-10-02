Movies

‘Har Har Mahadev’: Sharad Kelkar’s first look as Baji Prabhu Deshpande out

Poster of the film and first look of Sharad Kelkar

Poster of the film and first look of Sharad Kelkar | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to play Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the upcoming Har Har Mahadev. The makers unveiled the actor’s first look from the film on Saturday.

Helmed by Abhijeet Deshpande and produced by Zee Studios the film also stars Subodh Bhave and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.

The historical film tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India and widely considered as one of the greatest warriors of his time.

The Marathi film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages on October 25.


