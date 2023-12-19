GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘HanuMan’ trailer: Prasanth Varma’s superhero film promises a visual extravaganza

The trailer of director Prasanth Varma’s Telugu fantasy film ‘HanuMan’ offers glimpses of a superhero story in a contemporary context

December 19, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Teja Sajja in director Prasanth Varma’s Telugu film ‘HanuMan’

Teja Sajja in director Prasanth Varma’s Telugu film ‘HanuMan’

“We began making HanuMan as a small film and it grew bigger and bigger,” writer and director Prasanth Varma had stated in an interview to The Hindu earlier this year. The trailer of the Telugu film unveiled in Hyderabad on December 19 offers glimpses of a superhero story steeped in visual extravaganza. Starring Teja Sajja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key characters, the film is the first of a cinematic universe created by Prasanth Varma.

The director who has dabbled in different genres so far, stated during the trailer launch that the film’s story draws from the puranas and will talk about HanuMan in a contemporary context to cater to Generation Z. HanuMan, and Prasanth Varma’s next film titled Athira, will be a part of a superhero universe.

HanuMan will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and several other languages on January 12, 2024. Produced by Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai , Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu and Satya. Cinematographer Shivendra, music composers Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh, production designer Nagendra Tangala and editor SB Raju Talari are part of the crew.

ALSO READ
Watch | Prasanth Varma: I sought Rajamouli’s advice for ‘Hanu-Man’ | Director’s Take 

The fantasy film will vie for eyeballs during the Sankranti festive season. The other Telugu films that are in the fray for the season include Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, director Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav starring Venkatesh, the Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga directed by Vijay Binni and director Karthik Gattamaneni’s Eagle starring Ravi Teja.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.