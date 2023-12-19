December 19, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

“We began making HanuMan as a small film and it grew bigger and bigger,” writer and director Prasanth Varma had stated in an interview to The Hindu earlier this year. The trailer of the Telugu film unveiled in Hyderabad on December 19 offers glimpses of a superhero story steeped in visual extravaganza. Starring Teja Sajja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key characters, the film is the first of a cinematic universe created by Prasanth Varma.

The director who has dabbled in different genres so far, stated during the trailer launch that the film’s story draws from the puranas and will talk about HanuMan in a contemporary context to cater to Generation Z. HanuMan, and Prasanth Varma’s next film titled Athira, will be a part of a superhero universe.

HanuMan will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and several other languages on January 12, 2024. Produced by Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai , Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu and Satya. Cinematographer Shivendra, music composers Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh, production designer Nagendra Tangala and editor SB Raju Talari are part of the crew.

The fantasy film will vie for eyeballs during the Sankranti festive season. The other Telugu films that are in the fray for the season include Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, director Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav starring Venkatesh, the Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga directed by Vijay Binni and director Karthik Gattamaneni’s Eagle starring Ravi Teja.