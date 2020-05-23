GV Prakash Kumar and Gautham Menon unite for a film

With lockdown measures currently being eased by the Government, production houses are preparing to resume shoot.

One such project sees the actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon share screenspace in a film directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendi, once an associate of director Vetri Maaran.

The yet-to-be-titled film is now being produced by DG Film Company, who stepped in after the earlier producer SN Rajarajan of K Productions exited the project midway. According to DG Film Company, the crew are awaiting clearance to resume the final leg of shooting.

Besides Prakash Kumar and Gautham Menon, the film’s cast also includes Varsha Bollamma, ‘Vagai’ Chandrasekhar and entrepreneur Sam Paul of Paulsons Beauty and Fashion, the franchise operating brands such as Toni & Guy and Jonah’s Bistro among others.

Touted to be an action-thriller, the film sees Prakash Kumar play a college student with Gautham Menon speculated to play the antagonist.