Gurinder Chadha to direct Disney original inspired by Indian princess

The ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ filmmaker will co-write the script with Paul Mayeda, who earlier worked with Chadha on her 2017 directorial ‘Viceroy’s House’

December 02, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

PTI
Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

“Bend It Like Beckham” filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is set to direct a Disney musical feature, inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the filmmaker will co-write the script with Paul Mayeda, who earlier worked with Chadha on her 2017 directorial "Viceroy's House".

The filmmaker, also known for movies such as "Bhaji on the Beach" and "Bride and Prejudice", will produce the project alongside Lindy Goldstein of Lindy Goldstein Production banner.

The project is under the umbrella of Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

In the past few years, Disney has commissioned diverse Asian stories through projects like superhero movie "Shang Chi" and series "Ms Marvel" as well as animated feature "Turning Red" and live-action film "Mulan".

