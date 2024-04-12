‘Gopichand 32’ is now titled ‘Viswam’; makers release film’s teaser 

April 12, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

The makers of Gopichand’s 32nd film have announced the film’s title along with a teaser. The action film is titled Viswam and the video, titled First Strike, shares a glimpse of what the film has to offer.

The teaser features Gopichand gatecrashing a wedding, killing some of its guests before serving himself a plate of biriyani.

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, Viswam is produced by TG Viswa Prasad’s People Media Factory banner and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios. The film is written by Gopi Mohan, Bhanu-Nandu and Praveen Verma

Also starring Kavya Thapar, Viswam’s technical crew consists of music director Chaitan Bharadwaj, cinematographer KV Guhan and editor Amar Reddy Kudumula.

Watch the teaser here: