‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021

1. Tamil movie ‘Jai Bhim’, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, is produced by Jyothika and Suriya. Based on true events from a 1993 court case, the legal drama film follows Justice K Chandru (Suriya) who advocates for a couple from the Irular tribe.

10. Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Karnan’ follows a Tamil Nadu hamlet of Dalits who are led by titular character Karnan (Dhanush) in a spirited fight against oppression.

2. ‘Master’ stars Thalapathy Vijay as John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor who has to teach at a juvenile facility. He goes head-to-head against a gangster, Das (Arjun Das), who leverages the children as scapegoats for his crimes.

3. ‘Annaatthe’, one of the year’s most anticipated films, sees Rajinikanth playing Kaalaiyan, a village leader devoted to his sister Thanga Meenatchi (Keerthy Suresh). As they prepare for Meenatchi’s marriage, their plans are disrupted by chaotic conflic.

4. Dulquer Salmaan embodies infamous criminal Sukumura Kurup in Malayalam film ‘Kurup.’ The movie follows the consummate criminal seeking out a man whom he resembles so he can commit insurance and identity fraud.

5. Taking place in 1970s Madras, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ is inspired by the real-life of Tamil Nadu’s prominent boxers. Arya portrays Kabilan, a Dalit labourer who strives to become a successful boxer like his father. But his journey to get there is not easy.

6. Aimed to be Telugu entertainer ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna as three friends who leave their village behind to find success in the city. However, chaos ensues and they find themselves in trouble with a minister.

7. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan takes the lead in this Telugu remake of Hindi film ‘Pink’. It addresses themes of consent, women’s rights and addiction.

8. Romantic-drama ‘Uppena’ stars Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as a fisherman and daughter of a village leader. The two fall in love but face caste-geared conflict in their journey to be together.