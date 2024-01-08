GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Golden Globes 2024 | 'Barbie' wins inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award

'Barbie' beat out a field of seven other nominees, including 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' and 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' among others

January 08, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

ANI
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from ‘Barbie’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: COURTESY WARNER BROS. PICTURES

'Barbie' has won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success. The Warner Bros. film was already the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song 'What Was I Made For' from 'Barbie'.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, winners of Best Original Song - Motion Picture for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”, pose at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, winners of Best Original Song - Motion Picture for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”, pose at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

"Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen," Gerwig said, accepting the award alongside the film's producers and stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.Gerwig then thanked her partner and 'Barbie' co-writer Noah Baumbach "for showing his inner Barbie girl," as Robbie thanked Gosling "for going full-beach."

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

For Warner Bros. the Globe win is another victory lap for "Barbie," which has grossed $636 million in North America and $1.4 billion worldwide. It is the studio's best-grossing release to date, as well as the 11th-highest of all time domestically. 'Barbie' beat out a field of seven other nominees, including 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', and 'Oppenheimer', which hit theatres on the same day as the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy.

'Barbie' was the dominant force heading into the evening, landing a leading 10 nominations across all categories, including nods in the musical or comedy categories of best feature film and Best Actress for Margot Robbie, along with Best Director, Best Screenplay and a whopping three best original song nominations.

