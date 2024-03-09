GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Godzilla Minus One’ roars to victory at Japanese Academy Awards, wins Best Picture

Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar-nominated epic swept the Japanese award show, winning eight top prizes including Best Picture

March 09, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Godzilla Minus One

A still from Godzilla Minus One

In a kaiju-sized triumph, Godzilla Minus One has swept the Japanese Academy Awards, known as the Japan Academy Film Prize, clinching eight prestigious honors, including the coveted Best Picture.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film also won awards for its screenplay, awarded to Yamazaki, as well as for Best Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Lighting, Art Direction, Sound, and Editing.

With a global box office haul of nearly $107 million, including a whopping 6.01 billion yen in Japan alone, Godzilla Minus One continues to reign supreme since its November 2023 release. The monochrome version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, continues to draw audiences, extending its successful theatrical run.

The late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and the film’s late producer Shuji Abe were posthumously honored with the Chairman’s Special Award, acknowledging their significant contributions to cinema.

‘Monster’ movie review: A truth in three acts in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s moral drama

In other categories, Hayao Miyazaki’s latest animated feature, The Boy and the Heron, received the Animation of the Year award, while Blue Giant clinched the prize for Best Music.

Just days away from the upcoming Academy Awards in the United States, where Godzilla Minus One’s visual effects team has secured a nomination, Japan celebrates its cinematic prowess and the timeless legacy of the kaiju’s indomitable spirit.

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.