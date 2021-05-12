Movies

‘Ghilli’ actor Maran dies of COVID-19

Maran and Vijay during their time working in ‘Ghilli’  

Tamil actor Maaran, who was admitted in the Chengalpet Government Hospital, Chennai, after testing positive for COVID-19, has reportedly died this morning. Reports state that his mortal remains will be cremated by Greater Chennai Corporation.

Best known for playing a supporting role in Vijay’s Ghilli, Maaran has appeared in a number of films including Thalainagaram, Dishoom and Vettaikaran to mention a few.

Fans may recall Maaran’s role as a henchman in the comedic scenes of Thalainagaram, in which he shared screen with Vadivelu, who played Naai Sekar.

