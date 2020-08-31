Get set for an intense drama

A new show called Yarivalu will premier on August 31 on Udaya TV. The series, with the tagline ‘Badalagtide Samaya, Badalagide Udaya’, is said to be “nail-biting storyline with an engaging screenplay”.

The story is about Shrestha, a girl whose mother goes missing. Shrestha is unable to accept another woman as her mother. Everything else also seems to be going wrong in Shrestha’s life — her grandfather is bedridden and tortured by her father.

The series is produced by Arka Media Works, which has also produced films and Hindi serials. is directed by Darshith Bhat and Mandya Manju has done the cinematography. Swathi Konde, who has acted in films such as Beautiful Manasugalu, Kamarottu Check post, Vanilla, and Kattukathe, plays the protagonist in this series. She is joined on screen by Aarav Surya, Ashok Hegde, Balaraj Vanishri, Deepa Parvathi and Nagaraj Bhat.

The series will be telecast from August 31 at 8 pm.