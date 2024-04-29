Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ sequel begins filming

April 29, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The long-anticipated sequel to Gerard Butler’s disaster film Greenland is finally underway. Titled Greenland: Migration, filming for the sequel is scheduled to begin with Butler and co-star Morena Baccarin set to reprise their roles as leaders of a family navigating a world on the brink of catastrophe.

Director Ric Roman Waugh, who directed the original film, will also be returning to helm the sequel. While an official release date has not been announced, industry analysts predict a 2025 release given the start of filming.

Following the modest success of the first film, which grossed $52.3 million worldwide, Greenland: Migration aims to delve deeper into the post-apocalyptic landscape as the Garrity family searches for a new home in Greenland. Waugh has hinted at exploring how different cultures cope in with global catastrophe.

With STX acquiring worldwide distribution rights and reportedly increasing the budget to $65 million and Butler on as producer as well, expectations are high for the sequel to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor.

As filming commences, both Butler and Baccarin have busy schedules ahead, with several projects lined up for 2024 and beyond. While Baccarin is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, Butler’s role in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is among his upcoming projects.