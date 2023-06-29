HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns composer for ‘Muththa Pichchai’

In an Instagram video, Gautham said that the song was created as one among five tracks for an album of a film that didn’t get made

June 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster for for ‘Muththa Pichchai’

Poster for for ‘Muththa Pichchai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALSO READ
‘Maamannan’ movie review: Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil’s impeccable performances save Mari Selvaraj’s weakest, politically-charged film

Director Gautam Menon has composed and lent his voice to a new single titled ‘Muththa Pichchai’ that was released on his Ondraga Entertainment YouTube channel. While he had earlier sung songs like ‘Pudhu Oru Kadhavu’ (Uppu Karuvaadu), ‘Uyire Vaa’ (Puppy), ‘Slum Anthem’ (Kodiyil Oruvan) and ‘Nira’ from the recently released Takkar, this is the first time he has composed a song.

In an Instagram video, Gautham, who has also directed the single, said that the song was created as one among five tracks for an album of a film that didn’t get made. He also called it a “love song that proves age is just a nu

The song features Santhosh, Urmi and Gautam, and is penned by Madhan Karky. Vishnu Dev has handled the cinematography for the song which features dance choreography by Brinda. Gautam’s frequent collaborator Anthony has edited the song.

Check out the song here...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / film music

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.