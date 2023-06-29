Gautham Vasudev Menon turns composer for ‘Muththa Pichchai’

June 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Director Gautam Menon has composed and lent his voice to a new single titled ‘Muththa Pichchai’ that was released on his Ondraga Entertainment YouTube channel. While he had earlier sung songs like ‘Pudhu Oru Kadhavu’ (Uppu Karuvaadu), ‘Uyire Vaa’ (Puppy), ‘Slum Anthem’ (Kodiyil Oruvan) and ‘Nira’ from the recently released Takkar, this is the first time he has composed a song.

In an Instagram video, Gautham, who has also directed the single, said that the song was created as one among five tracks for an album of a film that didn’t get made. He also called it a “love song that proves age is just a nu

The song features Santhosh, Urmi and Gautam, and is penned by Madhan Karky. Vishnu Dev has handled the cinematography for the song which features dance choreography by Brinda. Gautam’s frequent collaborator Anthony has edited the song.

Check out the song here...