GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gary Oldman’s Apple series ‘Slow Horses’ green lit for season five

Oldman will return as the irascible spy Jackson Lamb in the darkly comedic series, based on the ‘Slough House’ novels by author Mick Herron

January 03, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Slow Horses’.

A still from ‘Slow Horses’. | Photo Credit: Apple TV+/YouTube

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman's espionage series Slow Horses has been renewed for a fifth season, streamer Apple TV+ has announced. Oldman will return as the irascible spy Jackson Lamb in the darkly comedic series, based on the Slough House novels by author Mick Herron. It is adapted for television by Will Smith.

ALSO READ
Gary Oldman says he was ‘mediocre’ in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

The show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who, for various career-ending reasons, have been put out to pasture in Slough House – earning them the nickname Slow Horses. It also features Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho.

The fifth season of the series will be adapted from the fifth book in Herron’s series, London Rules, Apple TV+ said in a press release.

"Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply," the official logline read.

ALSO READ:Legendary actor Gary Oldman subtly hints his retirement

Produced by See-Saw Films, Slow Horses started with its first season in April 2022, followed by its second season in December 2022. Its third season ended with the finale episode on December 27, 2023, and the fourth season will come out later this year.

The series is executive produced by Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.