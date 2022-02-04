‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer: Alia Bhatt revels in Bhansali’s period drama

The actor plays the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is out.

The synopsis for the film reads, “A story of strength, inspiration and resilience. This year, we celebrate the journey of a girl who not only rose to power but reigned supreme. Presenting the official trailer of the much-awaited, #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

The upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

It features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi”, backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn

The movie is set to release on February 25 theatrically.

(With inputs from PTI)