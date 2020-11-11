‘Gamanam’ trailer: Shriya Saran’s drama sparkles with stunning ensemble cast

The pan-Indian film is directed by Sujana Rao, and has music by Ilaiyaraaja

The trailer of Shriya Saran's pan-Indian film Gamanam, made simultaneously in five languages, has been released.

The film is co-produced by cinematographer V S Gnana Shekhar and directed by Sujana Rao, and is being made in in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Krish and Gnana Shekhar earlier worked with Shriya for the period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni.

According to the trailer, film traces three separate stories, which converge towards the end.

The talented ensemble cast includes Shriya Saran, Nitya Menen, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Suhas, Charuhasan, Priya, Indu Anand, Sanjay Swaroop, Bithiri Sathi, Nehant, Ravi Prakash, Raju and others.

Gamanam has story and screenplay by Sujana, dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra and music by Ilaiyaraaja. Gnana Shekar is producing the film along with Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu, and handling the cinematography.