‘Gajanana And Gang’ will be screened at BIFFes

The film is directed by Abhishek Shetty, who debuted as a director and actor with ‘B.Com Gani Pass’

Gajanana And Gang is Abhishek Shetty’s second film, after B. Com Gani Pass. Abhishek made his debut as actor and director with B. Com... and will be seen in a pivotal role in Gajanana..., which also features television actor Shri Mahadev with Aditi Prabhudeva, Chethan Durga, Ashwini Koushik, Bhargavi Prakash and Nagendra Shah. The film is produced by Nagesh Kumar US.

The young actor/director is on cloud nine as Gajanana is selected to be screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival - BIFFES-2022. Abhishek describes the the film as a comedy, with emotional underpinnings. “It is set in the past, on a college campus. The film revolves around a college boy from a middle-class family. The story is in a way based on my campus experiences.”

Abhishek is passionate about films and quit engineering to take to direction. “It all started as acting and directing plays in school and college. I used all my college fees to make my first short film.” Abhishek, went on to make 10 short films before entering the Kannada film industry as a dialogue writer. “The opportunity came to me as one film team liked my short films.” Abhishek is working on his third project, Aram Aravind Swamy, which he not only plans to direct but also play the lead.

Abhishek with the cast and crew of the film

Abhishek worked in seven films as a dialogue writer before working as assistant director for the Kannada film Kinare. Next was a short film, B. Com Gani Pass. “It was a 14-minute film, again, based on my college life. A producer who saw the film told us to make it into a feature film and that is how B. Com... became my first film.”

He is thrilled that the film is selected for screening at BIFFES and says that they will plan for a theatrical release later. The screening at BIFFES has provoked two emotions, says Abhishek. “Joy, that the film is chosen for BIFFES and anxiety about audience feedback.“

Gajanana And Gang will be screened on March 9 at 6 pm at Orion Mall.