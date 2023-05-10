HamberMenu
Fourth and final season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ promises an exciting goodbye to the travails of high school for Devi

The final season will premiere on Netflix on June 8 this year

May 10, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Never Have I Ever’

A still from ‘Never Have I Ever’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is on the brink of graduating from Sherman Oaks High School and she is gunning for the prestigious Princeton. The fourth and final season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever co-created and co-written by Mindy Kaling also brings its share of chaos — Devi seems to have a developing crush on Ben (Jaren Lewison), Paxton (Darren Barnet), Devi’s ex-boyfriend is back and a new classmate ‘Hot Pocket’ has caught her attention and she is set for a year of self-growth and adulting.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

Executive producers of the show are Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The final season will premiere on Netflix on June 8 this year.

