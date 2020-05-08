‘Four More Shots Please!’ is Amazon Prime India’s most-watched show, renewed for third season

Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! is set to get a third season, after the second season of the show became the most-watched Indian show on the platform this year.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd., Season 2 was directed by Nupur Asthana and headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

“The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are looking forward to another groundbreaking season.”

“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. “After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but men as well, together with Amazon Prime Video we are pleased to bring our viewers a third season. The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!”

Devika Bhagat who wrote season 1 and 2, returns to write season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, actor, writer and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogue will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra.