‘Forrest Gump’ trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth to reunite for ‘Here’ adaptation

PTI February 18, 2022 12:09 IST

Tom Hanks | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Hollywood star Tom Hanks, filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and writer Eric Roth are teaming up to adapt Richard McGuire's graphic novel "Here" for big screen. The film will mark the trio's first major collaboration after 1994's Oscar-winning movie "Forrest Gump", an adaptation of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. According to Deadline, Hanks will star in "Here" adaptation with Zemeckis attached to direct from the script he penned with Eric Roth. The story is set in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the distant future. Playtone and ImageMovers are producing the project.



