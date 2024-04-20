Follow-up series to ‘The Office’ to reportedly star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore

April 20, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Looks like the next iteration of The Office is finally happening! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cult hit series is getting a new take and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) are reportedly the first two to join the cast of the potential series.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are said to be the creators of the new series which will, similar to the original show, have an ensemble cast. Impacciatore and Gleeson’s roles are currently kept under wraps and the makers are trying to finalise the rest of the cast by the end of this year.

Impacciatore earned a supporting actress in a drama series Emmy nomination for her role in The White Lotus. She will next be seen in Julian Schnabel’s Hand of Dante, alongside Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot.

Gleeson, on the other hand, recently wrapped filming the series The Patient opposite The Office star Steve Carell. He also has Echo Valley, with Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, and Fountain of Youth, alongside another former Office star, John Krasinski, and Natalie Portman.