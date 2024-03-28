Florence Pugh teases Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ set, Yelena’s new suit revealed in BTS video

March 28, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Fresh from the resounding success of Dune: Part Two, Florence Pugh makes a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teasing fans with an exclusive glimpse at the production of the upcoming Thunderbolts. Taking to Instagram, Pugh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Atlanta studio where the film is currently underway.

In the video, Pugh excitedly shows off snippets of the set, offering her followers a sneak peek at Yelena’s latest combat-ready suit. She playfully whispers, “They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now”. The film will mark Pugh’s next appearance as the assassin Yelena Belova - a role she debuted as in 2021’s Black Widow and reprised on the Disney+ series, Hawkeye in the same year.

Directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on projects like Robot and Frank and music videos for the likes of Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Baby Keem, Benny Blanco and more; plot details for Thunderbolts remain shrouded in mystery. However, fans can expect a roster of familiar faces from the Marvel universe, including Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, Thunderbolts looks to revitalise the waning superhero franchise with its ensemble of villains, anti-heroes, and reformed characters.