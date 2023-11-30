HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wyatt Russell says ‘Thunderbolts’ is “not a straightforward Marvel movie”

Meanwhile, Wyatt is focused on ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’. The series features him and his father playing the same character half a century apart

November 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

During an interaction for the promotion of the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, actor Wyatt Russell spilt the beans about his upcoming Marvel film, Thunderbolts

ALSO READ
‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ series review: Godzilla roars back to life with an exciting and rich new experience

Confirming that the filming is yet to commence, Wyatt said that he hasn’t even read the finished script yet. “Despite that, I have confidence it’s gonna be good,” said Wyatt, according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter. 

“The story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting. I know parts of the story and how the story works. I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past. I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.’ And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.”

Meanwhile, Wyatt is focused on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series features him and his father playing the same character half a century apart. Wyatt will also be seen in the horror film Night Swim which is based on the 2014 short film of the same name. 

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.