First poster of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ released

First poster of the ‘Ponniyin Selvam’ movie adaptation  

Film has a star-studded cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, among others

The first poster of Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan has been released, which is based on the classic novel about the life of Raja Raja Chozhan I., by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

The magnum opus, produced by Madras Talkies as well as Lyca, has a star-studded cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi, with more names expected to be revealed and added as the shoot progresses.

Mani Ratnam has also revealed the names of the crew members in the project such as AR Rahman for music, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Thotta Tharani for production design, Jeyamohan for dialogues, Eka Lakhani for costumes, Vikram Gaikwad for makeup, master Brinda for choreography and so on. However, lyricist Vairamuthu who was touted to be part of the film, has not been mentioned. There is a lot of speculation that he has been dropped from the project after being accused of sexual harrasment in the #MeToo movement.

The shooting of the film is already underway all over India, as well as parts of Thailand, and the male lead actors have all been spotted growing their hair and beards to get the right look for the film.

