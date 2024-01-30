GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First look of Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gaami’ out

Directed by and co-written by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film is touted to be an ambitious adventure drama

January 30, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Gaami’.

First look poster of ‘Gaami’. | Photo Credit: @nanivd/X

The first look of Vishwak Sen’s Telugu film Gaami is out. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film is touted to be an ambitious adventure drama.

ALSO READ
‘Mukhachitram’ movie review: Far from perfect, but makes a point

The first look shows Sen being surrounded by spooky hands, trying to touch him. The actor is set to play an ‘Aghori’ with a rare physical condition of not able to experience human touch. Vidyadhar has co-written the film with Pratyush Vatyam.

ALSO READ:Vishwak Sen’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari’; first glimpse out

Chandini Chowdary plays the female lead in the movie while other members of the cast are MG Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammed Samad. Naresh Kumaran is the music composer, and Vishwanath Reddy is the film’s cinematographer.

Sen is also awaiting the release of Gangs of Godavari. The makers haven’t yet announced the release date of Gaami.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.