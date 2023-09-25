HamberMenu
Sundeep Kishan, CV Kumar reunite for ‘Maayavan’ sequel

Produced by AK Entertainments, the new film will have music scored by Santhosh Narayanan

September 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the pooja ceremony of the film

A still from the pooja ceremony of the film | Photo Credit: @AKentsOfficial/X

Actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to reunite with director CV Kumar for a sequel to their 2017 sci-fi thriller Maayavan. The film was launched today with a pooja ceremony.

Billed as another sci-fi thriller set in the same world, the film will follow the story of a common man’s fight with a supervillain.

Unlike Maayavan, this film will not be bankrolled by Kumar’s Thirukumuran Entertainment banner but by AK Entertainments, with whom Sundeep is currently doing Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

The shoot of the sequel is expected to begin in November. It remains unknown if the rest of the cast of the 2017 film are also returning for the sequel.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the new film has cinematography by Karthik K Thillai. Rambrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments.

