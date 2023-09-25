Sundeep Kishan, CV Kumar reunite for ‘Maayavan’ sequel

September 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to reunite with director CV Kumar for a sequel to their 2017 sci-fi thriller Maayavan. The film was launched today with a pooja ceremony.

Billed as another sci-fi thriller set in the same world, the film will follow the story of a common man’s fight with a supervillain.

The #Maayavan Sequel 🔥



CommonMan Vs SuperVillain



Talented Hero @sundeepkishan & Visionary @icvkumar team up again for a Big scale Sci-Fi Action Thriller💥@AKentsOfficial Production No. 26 Launched Today 🎬



Music by the sensational @Music_Santhosh@AnilSunkara1… pic.twitter.com/aVbnPC3roO — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) September 25, 2023

Unlike Maayavan, this film will not be bankrolled by Kumar’s Thirukumuran Entertainment banner but by AK Entertainments, with whom Sundeep is currently doing Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

The shoot of the sequel is expected to begin in November. It remains unknown if the rest of the cast of the 2017 film are also returning for the sequel.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the new film has cinematography by Karthik K Thillai. Rambrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments.