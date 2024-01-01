GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of director Seenu Ramasamy - Yogi Babu’s ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’ out

Brigida of ‘Iravin Nizhal’ fame is playing the female lead in ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’ which also stars Aishwarya Dutta

January 01, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’ 

First look of ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Seenu Ramasamy is teaming up with Yogi Babu and Aegan for a new film titled Kozhipannai Chelladurai. The film’s first look was released earlier today on the occasion of the New Year. 

The first look features Yogi Babu with greyed hair. 

Brigida of Iravin Nizhal fame is playing the female lead in Kozhipannai Chelladurai which also stars Aishwarya Dutta. More details on the cast details are expected to be released soon. 

Produced by Vision Cinema House, the film’s editing is by Nation Award winner Sreekar Prasad. With music by NR Raghunanthan, Ashokraj is handling the cinematography for Kozhipannai Chelladurai. 

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

