First look of Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from ‘Old Guy’ out

Apart from directing, Simon West is also producing the film that’s written by Greg Johnson

May 20, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from ‘Old Guy’

Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from ‘Old Guy’ | Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

The first look of actors Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from Simon West’s upcoming action comedy Old Guy has been released, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from directing, West is also producing the film that’s written by Greg Johnson of The Son fame. 

ALSO READ
‘The Consultant’ series review: Christoph Waltz is sublimely scary in this uneven workspace thriller

Also starring Lucy Liu, Old Guy follows ageing contract killer Danny Dolinski (Waltz) who has to train the newcomer with an attitude, Wihlborg (Hoffman). The unlikely duo has to take down the opposite crime syndicate’s bigwigs and, in the process, uncover their employer’s true motive following which the two, with help from Anata (Liu), go against their own side. 

The film is produced by Jib Polhemus, Martin Brennan, West and R.U. Robot Studio’s Petr Jákl. Hal Sadoff and Norman Golightly will also produce Old Guy on behalf of Dark Castle Entertainment.

