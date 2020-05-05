First look of ‘Betaal’, Shah Rukh Khan’s zombie thriller for Netflix is out

The first look of Shah Rukh Khan-produced Indian original series, Betaal, has been released by Netflix. The zombie-horror thriller has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to release on May 24.

Red Chillies Entertainment produced spy thriller Bard of Blood for Netflix earlier, and also has Bobby Deol’s Class of ‘83 coming up.

Betaal stars actors Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand. The official synopsis for the show reads: “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

The showrunner for Betaal is Patrick Graham, who helmed the horror miniseries Ghoul earlier.