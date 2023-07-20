HamberMenu
Films of Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey obtain SAG-AFTRA waivers

SAG-AFTRA has granted waivers to 39 films. Over 100 films have applied for the waiver from the guild

July 20, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway | Photo Credit: Reuters

SAG-AFTRA has put out an initial batch of films that have signed the interim agreement of the guild. This will allow the makers of these movies to resume filming even as the strike goes on, reported IndieWire. A total of 39 films have been mentioned in the list.

Mother Mary, which is produced by A24 and Topic Studios, is one among the many movies to obtain a waiver. The David Lowery-film stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. The other movies are The Rivals of Amziah King, a crime thriller headlined by Matthew McConaughey, Death of a Unicorn, another A24 film starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

“The Strike Order extends to productions produced under the Codified Basic and Television Agreements as well as related contracts like the Low Budget Theatrical Agreement, Moderate Low Budget Project Agreement, Ultra Low Budget Project Agreement, and Special New Media Agreements. However, producers that otherwise fall within the scope of the strike order may apply for an interim agreement,” the guild wrote on its website.

More than 100 films have applied for the waiver from the guild. The guild is looking for truly independent projects that don’t have a ties with the AMPTP. Under the interim agreement, producers have agreed to offer cast an 11 per cent raise to the minimum salary as negotiated in the previous 2020 deal, IndieWire reported.

