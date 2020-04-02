Federation of Western India Cine Employees also pledges to help daily wage workers in film industry

The Producers’ Guild of India and Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) will partner with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to provide financial assistance to daily wage workers in the industry who have been most affected by the shutdown of film, television and over-the-top productions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be made available to the individuals through direct bank transfers.

On March 18, the Guild and IFTPC had joined hands to set up a relief fund for daily wage workers. FWICE has come forward to support this initiative by offering to set up a transparent and efficient mechanism to disburse these funds to daily wage workers, especially those who have no other financial assistance or support available to them from any other source.

The first tranche of funds raised will be made available for disbursement to FWICE in the first week of April 2020, even as the Guild and IFTPC continue with their efforts to raise more funds for the future.

To know more about how to make a contribution contact: support@producersguildindia.com or indianfilmtvproducerscouncil@gmail.com

Earlier this week actor Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry through his Being Human foundation. Account details of the worst affected of the five lakh workers had been taken from the FWICE for direct transfer of the financial assistance.

Meanwhile, filmmakers and actors like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari were also reported to have pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at helping the daily wage earners, called I Stand With Humanity. Started by organisations like the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and TV fraternity it would provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.