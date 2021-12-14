Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer: Mads Mikkelsen set to raise hell as Grindelwald

A still from ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’  

The new trailer of the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore, is out.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling.

Here is the official synopsis: Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (“Cold Mountain,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley”), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp served as executive producers.

The film releases in theaters internationally beginning 7 April 2022, and in North America on April 15, 2022. The film will be distributed worldwide in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures.

 


