Amitabh Bachchan undergoes an angioplasty in Mumbai

The 81-year-old actor is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai

March 15, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan. | Photo Credit: -

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

According to early reports, Bachchan, 81, was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning. Around noon, he took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post, “T 4950 - in gratitude ever ..” He also shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League team.

The actor or his team have yet to issue a statement concerning his health.

Amitabh Bachchan to Rajnikanth, Ram Temple consecration to be star-studded event

In March last year, Bachchan had injured himself while filming an action sequence for the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. He had suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage. The actor was taken to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and later flown to his home in Mumbai.

Prior to this, Bachchan had sustained an injury on his left calf while shooting for KBC 14 in 2022.

