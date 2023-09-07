HamberMenu
‘Expats’: First-look images of Nicole Kidman, Lulu Wang’s limited series out

‘Expats’, Lulu Wang’s much-anticipated series adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee’s novel, will have its world premiere this week at the Toronto International Film Festival

September 07, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee in a still from ‘Expats’

Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee in a still from ‘Expats’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

The first-look images of Expats, Lulu Wang’s much-anticipated series adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee’s bestselling novel ‘The Expatriates,’ was released by Amazon Studios today.

Headlined by Nicole Kidman, the six-part limited series is set to arrive on Prime Video in 2024 after premiering its penultimate episode this week at the Toronto International Film Festival

Wang is the writer, director, and creator of the series that also features actors Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston. “Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, the series centers on three American women — Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue), and Mercy (Yoo) — whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred,” reads the logline of the series

Wang also executive produces the series along with Daniele Melia, Kidman, Per Saari, Alice Bell, Vera Miao, and Gursimran Sandhu

